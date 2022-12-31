Experts believe next few days to be crucial for India as fear of Covid-19 4th wave strikes!

The new wave of Covid has already caused chaos in several countries like China, Japan, and America. Countries like South Korea and China have witnessed a sudden surge in the number of Covid cases. This increasing havoc has put the Indian Government on alert as well.

China has been severely hit by Omicron variant BF 7. Seeing all of this, the Indian government has decided on some protocols to curb the chances of virus spread in the country. People in India now have an alarming concern if there is going to be a fourth wave of Covid in the country.

Experts are saying that the next 40-45 days are going to be crucial for India. It has been noticed that a new Covid wave always hits India about a month after it starts affecting the East-Asian countries. Keeping this trend in mind, experts say that Covid-19 4th wave might hit India in the month of January.

IIT Professor Manindra Aggarwal, in a statement said that the 4th wave of Covid-19 in India is not a reason to panic. Several meetings have been held to ensure the preparedness of the country. All states and Union territories have been instructed to remain prepared, in case there is a surge in number of cases. The latest variant of Omicron is BF7. The variant is a highly contagious one and can transfer to 16 people from one person.