Exit polls predict Modi magic carrying NDA through in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

New Delhi: The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also having an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states.

Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats

‘Peoples Pulse’ projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and ‘others’ winning 7-12 seats.

Times Now-JVC poll predicted that Mahayuti will win 150-167 seats, MVA 107-125 and others 13-14.

The Lokshahi Marathi Rudra predicted Mahayuti getting 128-142 seats, MVA 125-10 seats and others 18-33.

The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 145 and outer limit of P-MARQ exit poll predicted that MVA could touch majority if NDA is not able to pull enough weight.

Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several rallies in Maharashtra to boost prospects of BJP and Mahayuti candidates. He strongly attacked Congress in his rallies and emphasised ‘hum ek hain to safe hain’ slogan.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also campaigned the state.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also campaigned extensively in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray lost his chief ministerial position due to split in his party in 2022 and the party has been keen to prove a point in the assembly polls. His key rival Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also gained popularity due to welfare measures initiated by Mahayuti government and there is a seeming clash over who is true inheritor of Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.

NCP also suffered a split with Ajit Pawar joining the ruling alliance as Deputy Chief Minister in July last year. His uncle Sharad Pawar, who now heads NCP(SP), kept a tight campaign and is keen to see that there is no dent to his long legacy in politics.

A lot is at stake for Congress in the Maharashtra assembly polls after the party is seen to have bungled its prospect in the Haryana assembly polls earlier this year. BJP has formed its third successive government in Haryana.

The campaign saw catchy slogans, emotional appeals with factors of caste also coming into play. After setback in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, the Mahayuti government took corrective measures and schemes as Ladki Behin Yojana gaining popularity.

Political Parties were plagued by the problem of rebels on several seats.

In Jharkhand, exit polls predicted that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could come to power replacing the JMM-led alliance.

While most exit polls said that BJP-led alliance will have a shot at the government formation, some predicted that the ruling JMM-led alliance will be ahead.

Elections were held in two phases for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

According to Chanakya Strategies exit poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 45-50 seats in the state while JMM-led alliance would win 35-38 seats. It said others could get 3-5 seats.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said that the NDA may get 44-53 seats, JMM-led alliance 25-37 seats and others 5-9 seats.

The BJP-led alliance includes All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Matrize exit poll said NDA is poised to win 42-47 seats, INDIA bloc 25-30 seats and others 1-4 seats.

Times Now-JVC predicted 40-44 seats for NDA, 30-40 for INDIA bloc and one for others.

My Axis predicted that JMM-led alliance will retain power in Jharkhand by winning 53 seats. It predicted that NDA could win 25 seats, others one and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) two seats.

The election is largely a fight between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Leaders of all parties held extensive campaign in the state. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and JMM chief and Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed rallies in the state.

Polling for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections across 38 constituencies in 12 districts concluded on Wednesday, recording an approximate voter turnout of 67.59 per cent till 5 pm.

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states.

