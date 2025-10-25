Exchange of fire takes place between Delhi Police and miscreants in Nangloi area

New Delhi: Three criminals were injured after a brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and miscreants in the Nangloi area, said an official on Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma, “A brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and criminals in the Nangloi area, in which three criminals were injured.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and wanted criminal Koku Pahadia in the Mehrauli area on Saturday morning, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury.

During the encounter, two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets, while one constable sustained an injury on his arm.

According to officials, the encounter occurred when a police team tried to intercept Koku Pahadia after receiving specific information about his movements. The accused opened fire on the team in an attempt to escape, prompting the police to retaliate.

Pahadia was overpowered after being shot and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Senior officers confirmed that the accused has a criminal background and is wanted in multiple cases, including Arms supply. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Earlier, in a major overnight operation, Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar’s notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday.

The encounter took place around 2:20 AM between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini.

Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), Aman Thakur (21), all natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar, were shot dead in an encounter.

Police said all four were wanted in several heinous cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.

(Source: ANI)