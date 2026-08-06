Ex-Tehelka Editor, Tarun Tejpal convicted of raping junior colleague in 2013 sexual assault case

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Mumbai: The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the rape case filed by his junior colleague in 2013.

The verdict was delivered by a division bench of Justice Dr Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamsandekar. The High Court convicted Tejpal under Sections 376(2)(f), 376(2)(k), 354A and 354B of the Indian Penal Code.

The bench is hearing submissions on the quantum of sentence. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced at 2.30 pm.

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The case relates to allegations by a former junior colleague that the veteran journalist sexually assaulted her inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa in November 2013.

Trial began in Mapusa trial court in 2017 and Tejpal was acquitted in 2021 after which the state government appealed in High Court.