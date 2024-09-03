Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh suspended by Bengal Health Dept

By Himanshu
Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh suspended

Kolkata: Amid heavy protest the ex-RG Kar hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh has reportedly been suspended by Bengal Health Department. It is to be noted that in the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata a junior doctor was found raped and murdered on August 9 when Ghosh was in charge of the institute.

The Health Department announced Ghosh’s suspension though an official order issued late on Tuesday evening. However, instead of Health Secretary N.S. Nigam, the order was signed by an officer on special duty in the Health Department.

“In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal, RG Kar Medical College &amp; Hospital, Kolkata, Ghosh is placed under suspension under Rule 7(1c) of West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1971, with immediate effect,” the order read.

However, representatives of the medical fraternity have questioned the late action by the state government which is already under fire for reportedly shielding Ghosh in the aftermath of the rape-murder case.

Ghosh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after 16 days of questioning on Monday.

Also read: After 16 days of questioning, CBI arrests former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

Advertisement

You might also like

Delhi delivery boy, a single father takes 2-year-old daughter to work, admired

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joins IIM-Ahmedabad

Girl sexually abused by 3 including Instagram friend on SUV in Uttar Pradesh

No mobile network, no basic services: Plight of 25 villages in Angul district, watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.