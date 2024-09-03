Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh suspended by Bengal Health Dept

Kolkata: Amid heavy protest the ex-RG Kar hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh has reportedly been suspended by Bengal Health Department. It is to be noted that in the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata a junior doctor was found raped and murdered on August 9 when Ghosh was in charge of the institute.

The Health Department announced Ghosh’s suspension though an official order issued late on Tuesday evening. However, instead of Health Secretary N.S. Nigam, the order was signed by an officer on special duty in the Health Department.

“In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal, RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, Ghosh is placed under suspension under Rule 7(1c) of West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1971, with immediate effect,” the order read.

However, representatives of the medical fraternity have questioned the late action by the state government which is already under fire for reportedly shielding Ghosh in the aftermath of the rape-murder case.

Ghosh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after 16 days of questioning on Monday.