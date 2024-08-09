Ex Porn Star Mia Khalifa photo appears in religious hoarding in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Former porn star Mia Khalifa photo appeared in a religious hoarding for a festival in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district and a video of the religious hoarding has gone viral.

The hoarding was used for the Aadi Perukku festival in which Mia Khalifa was seen carrying a traditional milk vessel along with the deities. It was removed later.

The Aadi Perukku festival is marked by rituals and decorations in temples dedicated to Goddess Amman, an incarnation of Parvati. The hoardings were part of the celebrations and festival lights had adorned the Nagathamman and Selliyamman temples in Kuruvimalai.

Reportedly, those who put up the hoarding also placed their images on it, in an Aadhaar card-like fashion.

Later, on being informed about the entire scenario, the police rushed to the spot and removed the picture.