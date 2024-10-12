Ex-minister & senior NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

By Himanshu
Photo: X

Mumbai: Ex-minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was reportedly shot dead in Mumbai, Maharashtra a little while ago. ANI reported this in an X post on its official X handle today.

As per reports, the senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was fired upon by unidentified people. Soon, he was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai Police said, ANI reported.

As per reports, the miscreants had opened fire on Siddique and resultantly he had sustained two to three round bullet injury in his belly.

However, Lilavati hospital authorities later informed that the senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away, ANI informed in another X post.

Further reports awaited.

You might also like

Seven labourers killed after soil caves in at Mehsana construction site in Gujarat

Nayab Singh Saini oath-taking ceremony as Haryana CM to be held on October 17

Trichy Flight News: 109 passengers departed for Sharjah

One dead, three hospitalised after fire breaks out in house in Noida