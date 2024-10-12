Ex-minister & senior NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Mumbai: Ex-minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was reportedly shot dead in Mumbai, Maharashtra a little while ago. ANI reported this in an X post on its official X handle today.

As per reports, the senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was fired upon by unidentified people. Soon, he was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai Police said, ANI reported.

As per reports, the miscreants had opened fire on Siddique and resultantly he had sustained two to three round bullet injury in his belly.

However, Lilavati hospital authorities later informed that the senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away, ANI informed in another X post.

Further reports awaited.