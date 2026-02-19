Ex-husband hacks pregnant techie to death in Hyderabad over remarriage

Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a chilling incident, a three-month pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her former husband at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The accused was reportedly infuriated by the victim’s decision to remarry.

The accused, identified as Devarakonda Mahesh, allegedly forced his way into the apartment of his ex-wife, Sunitha. Prepared for a violent confrontation, Mahesh was reportedly armed with knives, a chainsaw, and a bottle of petrol. Once inside, he locked himself in a room with the victim and attacked her following a heated argument.

According to the reports, Sunitha sustained multiple stab wounds, including severe injuries to her head. Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the room only to find her lying in a pool of blood.

The accused had barricaded himself inside the washroom following the attack. Police officers who arrived at the scene were forced to break down the door to take Mahesh into custody.

Investigations revealed that both Sunitha and Mahesh were software professionals who had married in 2022 before their eventual separation.