Ex High Court Judge getting only Rs 15,000 pension, Supreme Court expresses concern

New Delhi: The Supreme Court expressed its shock and concern over the fact that pension of retired High Court Judges is only Rs 15,000. A three judge bench heard the matter. The bench consisted of Justice BR Gavai, Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Viswanathan.

The Apex Court heard the matter relating to the pension of a judge identified as Justice Ajit Singh of the Allahabad High Court. The petitioner had filed a suit saying that he was receiving a mere Rs. 15,000 pension. He further said that his 15 years of service as a judicial officer had been ignored completely.

“If there are retired high court judges before us who are getting Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000 as pension, it is shocking. How can that be?” the Supreme Court said while hearing the matter of pension of retired High Court Judges.

The three-judge bench was shocked to hear this and said that this is done only in a few states. The next hearing on the matter has been posted for November 27. It is worth mentioning that while hearing another such matter in March this year, the Supreme Court had said that there should be no discrimination in the pension of retired High Court judges irrespective of whether they were elevated from the bar or the district judiciary.