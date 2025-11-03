Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs by RTC will be given to families of Rangareddy accident victims

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the families affected by the Rangareddy road accident will recieve an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh from the government and Rs. 2 lakhs by the RTC. At least 19 people have died and 14 to 15 suffered injuries due to the road accident near Mirjaguda in Rangareddy district. He further informed that after the postmortem is completed, the bodies will be given back to the respective family members.

“It was a major accident in Chevella. The government has ordered an inquiry. 19 people have died, 14-15 are injured, and they are under treatment. The government is taking care of them with respect to treatment. Rs 5 Lakhs ex-gratia by the Govt and Rs 2 Lakhs by the RTC is being given to the deceased. Postmortem will be done here and bodies will be handed over to families…In the days to come, Govt will act more seriously to prevent accidents.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each deceased individual. The injured individuals will be provided with a sum of Rs. 50,000, as per an official release.

“The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi,” the Prime Minister’s office wrote on X.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, a road accident between a TGSRTC bus and a truck occurred near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials.

“A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later,” the Chevella Police stated.

Earlier, the officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The Minister instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately. (ANI)