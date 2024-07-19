Ex-foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra appointed Indian ambassador to US

New-Delhi: Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday has been appointed India’s next Ambassador to the United States, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra is a 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He has served as 34th Foreign Secretary after Harsh Vardhan Shringla from May 1, 2022, till July 14, 2024.

Kwatra was serving as the Indian Ambassador to Nepal. He is known for his extensive expertise in dealing with India’s neighbourhood as well as the United States, China and Europe.

He has also served as the head of economic, trade, and finance issues in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Kwatra has also held the position of a joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for two years between October 2015 and August 2017.