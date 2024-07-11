Ex-Agniveers to get reservations & age relaxations: CISF Chief

New Delhi: The chiefs of CISF and the BSF on Thursday said that 10 per cent posts of constables in BSF and CISF will be reserved for former Agniveers in line with a decision by the Union Home Ministry.

The chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said 10 per cent jobs will be reserved for ex-Agniveers in all future appointments of constables.

“The Union Home Ministry has taken an important decision regarding the recruitment of ex-Agniveers. Accordingly, the CISF is also preparing the process of the recruitment of ex-Agniveer,” Singh said.

“In physical tests also, they will be given exemption along with the relaxation on the age. In the first year the age relaxation is for five five years and in the subsequent year, the age relaxation will be three years,” she told DD News.