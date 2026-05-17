‘Everyone is equal before the law’: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar reacts to son’s POCSO case

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Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar says whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law yesterday.

As per reports, the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 regarding allegations against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar on his X has shared regarding his son’s case and has clarified that ‘Everyone is equal before the law. The tweet reads, “With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bhageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation.

I have said this before too: whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law.

My son has consistently maintained that he has committed no mistake. After consulting legal experts and placing before them the evidence available with us, we were advised that the matter would be addressed appropriately through the legal process.

At the same time, I believe in fully cooperating with the investigation and respecting the judicial system.

Even though court proceedings are underway and orders are expected next week, and despite advice from our legal team, I felt there should be no hesitation from our side in cooperating with the inquiry.

I have complete faith in the justice system. Justice may be delayed, but not denied.”

Satyameva Jayate With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bhageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation. I have said this before too: whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law.… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 16, 2026

In another tweet he wrote, “Over the past one week, my family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of our lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain.

The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic.

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But in these testing times, the immense love & support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave me strength to stand firm.

I sincerely thank every BJP karyakarta, leader, supporter, friend, member of the media and social media who stood by us, spoke for us, prayed for us and gave us emotional support. From remote villages to cities, from young to old, countless people reached out with concern and affection.

Many who believed in fairness and justice chose to stand with truth despite immense pressure and targeting. I will always remain grateful for that support.

Honestly, I never realized I had earned so much love and goodwill over the years. Your affection & blessings are my greatest strength.

I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail.

At the same time, I request everyone to understand that this is a personal family matter and we will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system.

I humbly request all BJP karyakartas and supporters not to get distracted emotionally. Please continue strengthening BJP in Telangana and continue your hard work for the party and ideology.

We will face this difficult phase with courage, patience and faith.

Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied.”

Over the past one week, my family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of our lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain. The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 16, 2026

Also Read: Bandi Bhageerath Remanded To Judicial Custody In Alleged POCSO Case Till May 29