Every Indian will always be grateful to our soldiers: PM Modi extends wishes on Army Day

New Delhi: On Occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families, and said that all countrymen are feel proud and grateful to the soldiers.

PM Modi In a tweet he said: “On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.”

On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023



Every year on January 15, India celebrates its Army Day for the Jawans and the Indian Army.

It is the day on which Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa (then Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Fransis Bucher in 1949.

It is also the ArmyDay today. Every Indian is proud of the Army. Indian Army’s contribution towards the security of the nation & its borders, its valour is unparalleled: PM Narendra Modi at the flag off of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Vande Bharat Train is the symbol of the resolutions & capability of New India. It is a symbol of that India which has started on the path of rapid change – India which is restless for its dreams & aspirations; India which wants to reach its goal swiftly: PM Narendra Modi.

(Inputs from IANS)