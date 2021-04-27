New Delhi: Amidst the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic in India, European Union Member States will deliver urgently needed oxygen and medicine equipment in upcoming days to India.

European Commission on its official Twitter handle tweeted, “The EU stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to support them at this critical time. A ship of urgently needed oxygen, medicine and equipment will be delivered over the coming days by EU countries to India”.

The offers of support from the EU Member States via the Mechanism currently include:

Ireland: 700 oxygen concentrators, 1 oxygen generator, 365 ventilators

Belgium: 9,000 doses of antiviral medicines Remdesivir

Romania: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders

Luxembourg: 58 ventilators

Portugal: 5,503 vials of Remdesivir, 20,000 litres of oxygen per week

Sweden: 120 ventilators

According to reports, this support has been made in line with the coordinated effort by the EU Member States currently underway to pool their resources in responding rapidly to tackle the alarming epidemiological situation in India.

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours.