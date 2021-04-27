European Commission to send oxygen, medicine equipment to help India fight COVID-19

By WCE 9
european commission in india
Pic Credit:twitter/european commission

New Delhi: Amidst the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic in India, European Union Member States will deliver urgently needed oxygen and medicine equipment in upcoming days to India.

European Commission on its official Twitter handle tweeted, “The EU stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to support them at this critical time. A ship of urgently needed oxygen, medicine and equipment will be delivered over the coming days by EU countries to India”.

The offers of support from the EU Member States via the Mechanism currently include:

  • Ireland: 700 oxygen concentrators, 1 oxygen generator, 365 ventilators
  • Belgium: 9,000 doses of antiviral medicines Remdesivir
  • Romania: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders
  • Luxembourg: 58 ventilators
  • Portugal: 5,503 vials of Remdesivir, 20,000 litres of oxygen per week
  • Sweden: 120 ventilators

According to reports, this support has been made in line with the coordinated effort by the EU Member States currently underway to pool their resources in responding rapidly to tackle the alarming epidemiological situation in India.

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours.

You might also like
Nation

Bhutan To Provide 40 Metric Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen To India

State

Online Application For Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment 2021 Begins, Check Details

Nation

Delayed Hospitalization Of Covid Patients Leads To Higher Mortality

Nation

Specially Designed Undergarments Used To Smuggle Gold Into India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.