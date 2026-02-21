Estranged husband shoots wife to death during divorce dispute in Faridabad

Advertisement

Faridabad:

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her estranged husband on Friday evening, February 20, after a heated argument linked to their ongoing divorce proceedings, police officials said.

The deceased, Sangeeta Devi, had been living separately with her two children in Sunlight Colony of Basantpur village, under Palla police station limits. Police said the couple had been separated for several months and their divorce case was pending in court.

According to investigators, the incident took place around 8 pm when the accused, Dilip Yadav, arrived near Sangeeta’s residence along with some relatives. As Sangeeta returned home, an argument broke out between the couple on the street. The verbal confrontation soon escalated, during which Dilip allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired three bullets at her.

Advertisement

Sangeeta sustained two bullet injuries and collapsed at the spot. Hearing the gunshots, residents rushed to the spot, while the accused fled the scene.

Neighbours informed Sangeeta’s family, and she was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 31, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who is reportedly a native of Bihar. Multiple teams have been formed to trace him, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined.

Officials said preliminary findings point to a long-running marital dispute as the motive behind the killing.