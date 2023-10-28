Engineers line up for ‘cycling test’ for peon post in Kerala, Over 100 candidates qualify

Ernakulam: In an unexpected turn of events, scores of engineers and graduates in Kerala’s Ernakulam district queued up to appear cycling test for the position of a government office peon. The basic qualifications for the position are Class 7 pass and the ability to ride a bicycle.

Despite holding BTech degree, these applicants were willing to settle for the government job offering a monthly salary of approximately Rs 23,000.

The motivation behind this seemingly unusual choice is the perceived hob security, with candidates noting that it offers a stable employment opportunity without the inherent risks associated with joining ride-hailing or food delivery platforms.

One of the candidates present in the test highlighted that the absence of graveyard shifts is making the peon job more attractive to those seeking a work-life balance.

Surprisingly, while the job qualification only requires the ability to ride a bicycle, this mode of transport has become obsolete for many. Nonetheless, the requirement remains unchanged.

Around 101 candidates successfully cleared the ‘cycling test,’ demonstrating their bicycle-riding skills. These individuals now await the endurance test and a potentially lengthy wait for the rank list to determine their selection for the peon position.