Engineers line up for ‘cycling test’ for peon post in Kerala, Over 100 candidates qualify
Scores of engineers in Kerala’s Ernakulam district queued up to appear cycling test for the position of a government office peon.
Ernakulam: In an unexpected turn of events, scores of engineers and graduates in Kerala’s Ernakulam district queued up to appear cycling test for the position of a government office peon. The basic qualifications for the position are Class 7 pass and the ability to ride a bicycle.
Despite holding BTech degree, these applicants were willing to settle for the government job offering a monthly salary of approximately Rs 23,000.
The motivation behind this seemingly unusual choice is the perceived hob security, with candidates noting that it offers a stable employment opportunity without the inherent risks associated with joining ride-hailing or food delivery platforms.
One of the candidates present in the test highlighted that the absence of graveyard shifts is making the peon job more attractive to those seeking a work-life balance.
Surprisingly, while the job qualification only requires the ability to ride a bicycle, this mode of transport has become obsolete for many. Nonetheless, the requirement remains unchanged.
Around 101 candidates successfully cleared the ‘cycling test,’ demonstrating their bicycle-riding skills. These individuals now await the endurance test and a potentially lengthy wait for the rank list to determine their selection for the peon position.