Engineering student stabbed to death on street in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: In a shocking incident, a third year woman engineering student was stabbed to death in broad daylight by an unidentified assailant on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.

The assailant attacked her with a knife after she refused his offer for a lift. She sustained six injuries on her throat and stomach.

Some passers-by shifted the profusely bleeding girl to the Government General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, who visited the hospital, said police registered a case and launched hunt for the assailant.

Initial probe by the police revealed that the youth spoke to the victim for few minutes before attacking her. He also threatened people watching him not to come closer to him and escaped.

The ghastly crime on the Independence Day sparked outrage. State Home Minister M. Sucharita rushed to the Government General Hospital and condemned the murder. She said police had gathered few clues and exuded confidence that the accused would be arrested in a day or two.

The minister said the police were trying to open the lock of the victim’s mobile phone, which could help the investigators. She assured all support to the girl’s family.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the incident. He spoke to police officials and directed them to take stringent action.

He asked the police to book the accused under Disha Act and ensure that he get maximum punishment. He announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.

Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the brutal murder of the girl and demanded that the YSRCP government take immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

Lokesh said it was shocking that the ghastly murder took place just around the same time when the Chief Minister was waxing eloquent on the Disha Act and women safety in his Independence Day speech. It was clear now that the much-trumpeted Disha Act of Jagan Reddy was of no use at all in ensuring security to women, he alleged.