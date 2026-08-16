Engineering student from Arunachal Pradesh found dead in Kerala

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Thiruvananthapuram: A 20-year-old engineering student from Arunachal Pradesh was found dead at a rented house in Kothamangalam near Ernakulam, Kerala.

The deceased student has been identified as Michi Marpu(20), he was pursuing his third year of B Tech at MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.

Marpu, a resident of Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, was found at the rented accommodation where he lived with his college mates at Kozhipilly near Kothamangalam.

He was rushed to Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

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The police suspect that Marpu may have attempted to hang himself from the roof of the room, but the rope broke, after which he was found on the floor.

A three-page note, written in English and Hindi, was also recovered from his room, police said.

Police said Marpu may have taken the extreme step fearing that he would lose an academic year after securing low marks in some subjects.

A postmortem examination will be conducted after the student’s relatives reach Kothamangalam, police said.