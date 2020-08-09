Kulgam: Security personnel carry out cordon and search operations after one terrorist was killed in an encounter at South Kashmir's Kulgam district on July 4, 2020. The encounter started after security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in Arrah area of Kulgam. (hoto: IANS)
Image Credits: IANS

Encounter Underway Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to details, security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists at Shiganpura area of Kulgam.

As the joint party of police and army zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Sighanpor area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

“Joint Operation was launched in the wee hours of the morning today on Jammu and Kashmir police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress,” army said.

(Inputs From IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Sanjay Dutt hospitalized in Mumbai following chest pain

Nation

8-time MP Nandi Yellaiah dies of Covid-19 in Hyderabad

Entertainment

Bollywood Singer Badshah paid Rs 75 lakh for fake social media likes, followers

State

Taken personal loan? Worried over paying? RBI’s new plan will reduce your…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.