Encounter starts in Nawakadal area of Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter has started in Nawakadal area of Srinagar between a joint team of security forces and militants.

According to details, the encounter started on Tuesday night after security forces had a specific tip off about the presence of militants at Nawa Kadal in old Srinagar city.

As the security forces cordoned off the area and zeroed in on the house where militants were hiding, the militants fired upon them triggering the encounter.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS that the encounter has started at Nawa Kadal.

A firefight between militants and security forces has taken place in Srinagar after almost two years.

Police issued a brief statement on the encounter.

“Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,”a police official said.