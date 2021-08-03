Encounter breaks out in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir, 1 terrorist killed

By IANS
encounter in bandipora
(Photo: IANS)

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Chandaji area of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

