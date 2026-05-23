Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J-K’s Rajouri

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Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday after reports of suspected movement.

According to preliminary reports, the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.

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After receiving information about terrorist movement, security forces conducted a search operation in the forest. During this, terrorists opened fire at them and the encounter broke out.

“Today at around 11.30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Mughlan in Rajouri during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with Police and CRPF,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

A joint team of the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area and launched extensive searches. Also Read: Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J-K’s Ganderbal