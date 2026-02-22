Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

Advertisement

Kishtwar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar on Sunday, police said. Police said that the encounter broke out in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in Budgam, police have taken decisive action against terror operatives and their support networks by attaching immovable property of a JKNOP involved in an FIR at Police Station Khag, registered under Sections 7/25, 18, 20, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The attached property belongs to Ghulam Nabi Najar, son of Late Abdul Jabbar, resident of Gamgulla Khansahib. The property comprises 01 Kanal and 16 Marlas of prime land under Khasra No. 796, Khewat No. 144, and Khata No. 439, situated at village Gamgulla Khansahib.

Police said the action has been executed under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after completing all legal formalities, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing crackdown against terror-linked elements operating in the district.

In an official statement, Budgam Police said, “This high-impact move sends an unequivocal message to those involved in anti-national and unlawful activities that they will not only face criminal prosecution but will also lose the very assets that sustain such networks.”

Earlier, Budgam Police launched a district-wide crackdown on Jammu and Kashmir residents operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP) to dismantle terror support networks.

“Several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were booked under relevant legal provisions for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including providing logistical support, spreading propaganda and aiding recruitment,” police said.

“Digital devices and incriminating material were also seized during the raids. Budgam Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the district, asserting that operations against terror networks and their support structures will continue until they are completely dismantled.”

