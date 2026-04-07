Embassy in Iran so far facilitated movement of 1862 Indian nationals: MEA

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New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said it has facilitated the movement of thousands of Indian nationals from West Asia, amid the ongoing conflict.

Addressing an inter-ministerial press briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said, ” Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1862 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. This includes 935 Indian students and 472 Indian fishermen.”

He said, “The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of the large Indian community in the region.”

Mahajan noted that the government is coordinating closely with states and Union Territories (UTs) while operating a dedicated control room. “We remain in close contact with the state governments and union territories for sharing the latest advisories and to coordinate with our embassies and consulates. The dedicated special control room in the ministry is working in tandem with our missions and posts to support Indian nationals across the region,” he said.

He added, “Our missions and posts are operating round-the-clock helplines and also responding to queries on email and social media channels. The advisories being issued by our missions have updated information regarding local government guidelines for safety and security, flight and travel situation, and consular services.”

Highlighting outreach efforts, he said,” Our ambassadors are regularly interacting with Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to understand and address their concerns.”

On student welfare, Mahajan said, “We are according high priority to the welfare of Indian students in the Gulf countries. Our missions are in regular touch and are actively coordinating with the local authorities, Indian schools in the region, concerned educational boards, and the National Testing Agency to address the concerns of students.”

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On Indian crew members on vessels, he said, “Our missions continue to provide all support to the Indian crew members on vessels across the region, including coordination with local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and facilitating requests for return to India.”

Providing an update on travel, he said, “Flights continue to operate from the region to India from countries where airspace is open. Since February 28, around 7,60,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India.”

He added, ” Around 90 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India today. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 8 to 10 flights to India today.”

On restrictions, he said, “Kuwait airspace remains closed. Jazeera Airways of Kuwait, as well as Kuwait Airways, have been operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. Bahrain airspace remains closed. Gulf Air of Bahrain has been operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India.”

He further said, “Due to flight restrictions and airspace closure, we continue to facilitate travel of Indian nationals from Israel through Egypt and Jordan to India, from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India, and from Kuwait and Bahrain through Saudi Arabia to India.”

(Source: ANI)

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