“Electoral conspiracy exposed,” Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR for Gathbandhan’s poor show in Bihar polls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, terming the party as a “deceit” and blaming the Special Intensive Revision for trends predicting Mahagathbandhan’s dismal loss in Bihar elections.

He termed the SIR as an “electoral conspiracy”, asserting that after Bihar, it won’t be possible in other states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or any other state.

“The game that the Sir played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else, because this electoral conspiracy has now been exposed. From now on, we will not let them play this game. Just like CCTV, our ‘PPTV’ — meaning ‘PDA Prahari’ — will stay alert and foil the BJP’s intentions. The BJP is not a party, it is a deceit (BJP dal nahi chhal hai),” Yadav wrote on ‘X’.

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, early leads indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s most decisive electoral victories.

The trends suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of the 243-seat assembly.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 189 seats, with BJP leading in 76, JDU in 75, LJP 20, HAM 4 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 12:18 pm.

RJD leads in 35 seats, Congress leads in 6, CPI(ML) lead 7, while CPI-M 1 and VIP leads in 0 seats each, taking the total to 49, as per data from the EC at 12:18 pm. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in three seats.

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as “Sushashan Babu” for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the “jungle raj,” the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments.

Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi’s national appeal and Bihar CM’s extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

(ANI)