Election results 2024: Know who leads from Centre

The counting of the votes is underway to seal the fate of candidates on 542 of the 543 Parliamentary seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were leading from the Varanasi, Lucknow, Rae Barelli and the Kannauj Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Polling for the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha seats. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.
Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general elections.
Prime Minister Modi, is seeking a third term from Varanasi, the constituency that paved his way to the Lok Sabha after his stint as Chief Minister. PM Modi won the seat by huge margins in 2014 and 2019.
Meanwhile, the Congress is claiming that the INDIA bloc, a coalition of over 25 opposition parties, is poised to secure victory in the elections with more than 295 seats.
The opposition parties have instructed their counting agents to closely oversee the vote-counting process on Tuesday, emphasising the importance of obtaining Form 17C, which includes the tally of votes registered at each polling station.
Here are Live Updates
- As per initial trends by ECI, the BJP is leading on 17 seats, Congress leading on one seat.
- As per initial trends by ECI till 8.52 am, the BJP is leading on 63 seats, Congress leading on 20 seats, AAP leading on 5 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 5 seats.
- Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Amit Shah leading from the seat with a margin of 7311 votes.
- BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut leading from the seat with a margin of 1294 votes
- As per initial trends by ECI till 9 am, the BJP is leading on 75 seats, Congress leading on 25 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 8 seats, AAP leading on 5 seats.
- Union Minister and BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh‘s Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Singh Thakur leading from the seat with a margin of 6492 votes.
- Congress candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi leading from the seat with a margin of 8718 votes.
- Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi leading from the seat with a margin of 2126 votes.
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat leading from the seat with a margin of 4,948 votes. Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor trailing.
- Former Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Manohar Lal Khattar leading from the seat with a margin of 28,481 seats.
- Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading by a margin of 1,88,350 votes. Counting is underway.
- As per initial trends of 534 seats by ECI, the BJP is leading on 232 seats, Congress leading on 98 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 36 seats.
- ECI releases initial trends of 539 seats, the BJP is leading on 237 seats, Congress leading on 97 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 34 seats.
- TDP crossed the majority mark; leading on 127 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. YSRCP leading on 21 seats, Jana Sena Party leading on 20 seats, BJP leading on 7 seats. The majority mark in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is 88.