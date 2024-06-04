Election results 2024: Know who leads from Centre

The counting of the votes is underway to seal the fate of candidates on 542 of the 543 Parliamentary seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were leading from the Varanasi, Lucknow, Rae Barelli and the Kannauj Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling for the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha seats. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general elections.

Prime Minister Modi, is seeking a third term from Varanasi, the constituency that paved his way to the Lok Sabha after his stint as Chief Minister. PM Modi won the seat by huge margins in 2014 and 2019.

Meanwhile, the Congress is claiming that the INDIA bloc, a coalition of over 25 opposition parties, is poised to secure victory in the elections with more than 295 seats.

The opposition parties have instructed their counting agents to closely oversee the vote-counting process on Tuesday, emphasising the importance of obtaining Form 17C, which includes the tally of votes registered at each polling station.

Here are Live Updates