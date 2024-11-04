Election of Mayor and Dy Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation on November 14

New Delhi: The election for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on November 14, 2024.

A notice issued today by the Municipal Secretary’s office said that the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Thursday, 14th November.

The adjourned meeting of the corporation of the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on Thursday 14th Nov, 2024 at 2 pm at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, A-Block, 4th floor, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic centre, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, New Delhi, the notice further said.

It is to be noted that Shelly Oberoi is the present Mayor of Delhi.