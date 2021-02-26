Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates For Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry

New-Delhi: Election Commission will announce poll schedule for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry today.

The poll dates will be announced by the Election Commission at a press conference in New Delhi at 4.30 pm.

This is the first major set of elections to be held in the middle of the covid pandemic after the Bihar polls.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

