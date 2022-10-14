Election Commission likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Election Commission of India
File Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS

New-Delhi: The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll schedule of the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Friday.

The Commission is likely to announce the election schedule at 3 pm.

Gujarat Assembly’s term ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh ends on January 8.

The Gujarat legislative assembly has 182 seats with 92 being the majority mark, while that in the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly is 35.

The Commission has recently visited both the states to take stock of election preparedness.

