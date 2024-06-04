Election Commission gave time to Congress delegation within 30 minutes of their request

New Delhi: The Election Commission gave time to the Congress party’s delegation within 30 minutes of their request on Tuesday. ANI informed about it in a X post today.

As per the ECI sources, on Congress’ delegation’s complaint, the commission replied, “The counting is conducted as per Rule 60 of the Conduct of Election Rules at the designated counting centres. This is happening in the presence of candidates, agents, micro-observers and observers.”

“There is no report from any counting centre otherwise, to the contrary. In Assembly elections, rounds pertain to that assembly constituency and hence are declared and reflected on the ECI results portal. For Parliamentary Constituencies, the counting happens in the assembly segments falling in the particular PC,” the Commission also replied.

“Different Assembly constituency segments of the PC have different numbers of rounds and they run at different speeds. Hence a round of PC can’t be defined and displayed. It has always been so. The commission sent a written reply to the INC too, after explaining this to the delegation,” the Commission also replied.