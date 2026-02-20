Elderly woman robbed, killed in front of bedridden husband at home in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A shocking incident took place in which an elderly woman was allegedly robbed and killed by slit her throat in front of her bedridden husband. The incident took place at Pete Beedi on Thursday.

The deceased is reportedly identified as a 60-year-old woman, Shobha and her husband as 68-year-old Ranganath. He was reportedly bedridden for the last 12 years after brain stroke.

The accused of this crime is identified as Shivakumar, who runs a wholesale store in the same locality he committed the crime in and a small scale real estate business for a living.

The incident came to light when the physiotherapist of the victim woman reached their home for husband’s session but found the woman lying dead next to her husband.

However, the reason behind the murder is reportedly said to be because of the financially losses that Shivakumar was facing and also the fact that Shobha’s father is a Jeweller and she was reportedly seen wearing few gold ornaments at the time of the incident.

It is reportedly said that Shivakumar had entered the house in search of cash but failed to find after which he decided to slit the woman’s throat and snatch the gold chain, bangles, and other gold ornaments which Shobha was wearing.

The police have estimated that around 450 grams of gold jewellery was robbed from the crime spot. It is also said that the accused fled the scene after murdering the woman and the police could trace Shivakumar’s vehicle due to the number plate of the scooty which was recorded in the CCTV camera of the residence.

Moreover, Shivakumar was again seen near the crime spot in a crowded area and later he reportedly drove himself home on his activa scooter quietly so that he doesn’t become suspect of the murder.

As per reports, police has seized his scooter, the knife used in the murder, and the mobile phone as evidence.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.