Elderly woman killed for jewellery worth Rs 4.4 Lakh in Gujarat

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Ahmedabad: A brutual theft and murder case took place in which an elderly woman was killed for jewellery worth Rs 4.4 Lakh in Gujarat.

This incident took place when the victim went out to collect grass for her cattles when the unknown murderers came in to steal jewellery and ended up murdering her on March 20.

The victim is identified as 60-year-old Shardaben Thakor, a resident of Indrad village in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

The incident came to light when her son noticed that Shardaben has not yet returned home even by the evening of that day. They began searching for her, but when they couldn’t find her anywhere they decided to file a missing report in the local police station.

Following which an investigation took place and CCTV footage captured Shardaben walking towards a farm and entering it, but didn’t come out.

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Moreover, Police along with family members searched for her in the farm during which they noticed freshly disturbed soil in a lemon orchard. She was found buried buried in that farm and there they found the body.

It is being reportedly said that the murderers had also tried to hide the murder weapons which was found somewhere near the body.

As per reports, the local police has registered a case of murder and robbery. But the murderers remain unknown.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.