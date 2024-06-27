Elderly over 70 years of age to get free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme: President Murmu

New Delhi: Citizens over 70 years of age will be provided with free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, President Murmu said this on Thursday during her address to Parliament.

In the address to Parliament the President spoke about the free health services provided by the government and reiterated the BJP’s poll promise of providing Ayushman Bharat coverage to everyone over the age of 70 years.

“… Now all the elderly above 70 years of age will also be covered and get benefit of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” she said.

Murmu informed that the opening of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country is also progressing at a fast pace. Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), free health services are being provided to 55 crore beneficiaries.

The AB-PMJAY health insurance scheme is dubbed as the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world. It aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore families.