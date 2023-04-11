Elderly couple killed by daughter-in-law in Delhi’s Gokulpuri

New Delhi: An elderly couple was murdered and robbed by their daughter-in-law and two of her associates at their home in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area on Monday, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68), residents of Bhagirathi Vihar. Verma had retired as vice principal from the Delhi Government School, Karol Bagh.

On Monday at 7.19 a.m., the police received a PCR call regarding a double murder in Bhagirathi Vihar, following which the station house officer of the Gokulpuri police station rushed to the spot along with a team.

“Verma and his wife Veena were found murdered inside their ground-floor bedroom. The house had been ransacked. The throats of the couple were slit,” said the official.

Police said that the house itself is on the ground and first floors, and the elderly couple’s son, Ravi Rattan, 38, lives on the first floor with his family.

According to the police, their daughter-in-law Monica sought the help of two men, one of whom is believed to be her boyfriend, Sanjay Kumar, to carry out the murder.

“During the initial enquiry, it was found that Rs. 4.5 lakhs and some jewellery were missing from the house. The probable mode of entry was through the iron rear gate of the house. Verma had recently taken Rs 5 lakhs as advance money to sell off the rear portion of the house,” said the official.

“The son of the deceased used to work as a guest teacher in Mustafabad. However, now he runs a garment and cosmetic shop in the Johripur area. He saw his parents at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.”

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, during the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that Monika was having an extramarital affair with Kumar and she wanted to live with him. “As per their plan, her boyfriend and his associate reached her house on Sunday at around 7 p.m., and they were hiding on the terrace till the murder of the elderly couple,” a senior police officer said.