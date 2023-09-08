Elderly couple found dead in Kerala Hotel Room, Financial troubles suspected

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, an elderly couple from Thiruvananthapuram, identified as Sugathan (71) and Sunila (68), were found dead in a hotel room on September 6. The couple had checked into the hotel 11 days prior, and there were no apparent signs of distress during their stay, according to the hotel staff.

The police were alerted to the incident by the hotel staff around 3 PM on Wednesday, suspecting it to be a case of suicide. A letter was recovered from the room, suggesting financial troubles as the possible motive behind the tragic incident. In the note, the couple expressed their wish for their daughter not to be troubled by their circumstances.

The daughter of the couple had booked the hotel room for her parents, and she was the designated point of contact for the hotel staff. The staff noted that there was nothing unusual about the couple’s behavior during their stay, and their previous visit had been for their daughter’s wedding held at the same hotel the previous year.

Sugathan and Sunila had checked into the hotel on August 27, intending to spend their Onam holiday there. The hotel provided daily room service, and the couple occasionally ordered food to be served in their room. However, on the fateful Wednesday, the couple did not respond to room service calls. After multiple attempts to contact them failed, the hotel staff entered the room and discovered the tragic scene, subsequently alerting the police.

While the apparent cause of their actions appears to be related to financial difficulties, the police are still investigating the specifics of the couple’s financial troubles.