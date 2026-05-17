El Nino 2026: Arrives in A&N, likely to hit Keralam in 10 days

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New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announces the arrival of southwest monsoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and has also said it is expected to enter Keralam in 10 days.

It marks the beginning of the well monitored weather season of the year. It is being said that the monsoon comes ahead of schedule over large parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the entire Nicobar Islands. It is arriving nearly a week early of its schedule, which is June 1.

If the southwest monsoon reaches Keralam on the expected date, it will be noted as the earliest arrival in the recent years and further encourage the start of the rainy season.

This also indicates that atmospheric and oceanic conditions are currently favourable for further advancement toward the Indian mainland.

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El Nino is a weather pattern where the ocean surface in the central and eastern Pacific gets unusually warm. That warming changes global wind patterns. One effect is that it weakens the monsoon winds carrying moisture to India, which can reduce rainfall over the Indian subcontinent.

However, according to the current observations, key temperature of the Pacific Ocean is already about 0.5 degree Celsius, which is above the normal temperature.

Several global climate models suggest the event may intensify significantly during the second half of 2026.