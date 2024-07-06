Eight Suspects Arrested in Tamil Nadu BSP leader Armstrong’s murder

Chennai: Eight people have been arrested in related to murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, informed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The accused have been identified as V Ponnai Balu (39), K Manivannan (25), K Thiruvengatam (33), D Ramu (38), J Santhosh (22), S Thirumalai (45), G Arul (33) and D Selvaraj (48). All of the accused are reportedly the relatives of Arcot Suresh, who was a history sheeter accused in more than 30 criminal cases, including two murder cases.

“The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation,” Stalin said in a post on ‘X’ and added, “I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends.”

Yesterday, the President of Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Tamil Nadu unit, Armstrong, was hacked to death by six unidentified individuals in the Perambur neighbourhood of Chennai.

According to reports, Armstrong was attacked when he was entering his house on Sadayappan Street in Perambur at around 7.30 p.m. on Friday.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“After committing the crime, the assailants fled from the spot,” an official said.

He was an advocate by profession and known as a Dalit voice in the state, Armstrong previously served as a Councillor in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

