Eight shops gutted in fire at fruits & vegetables market in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi

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Lucknow: A fire accident took place in a fruits and vegetable market due to which eight shops in the area gutted in fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi late last night.

As per reports, two fire service vehicles were dispatched to the spot. During the fire control operation seven cylinders were removed and reportedly two blasted at that time.

Fire Officer Shivram Yadav while speaking to ANI said that it took around one hour and fifteen minutes to control the fire at the market.

The reason behind the fire accident is yet to be determined, probe is underway.

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Fire Officer Shivram Yadav says, “We received information about a fire near the New Vegetable Market. We immediately dispatched 2 fire trucks… A fire has broken out in more than half a dozen shops. 7 cylinders have been removed so far… 2 cylinders exploded right in front of me… It took around 1 hour and 15 minutes to control the fire.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Eight shops gutted in fire which broke out in the New Fruits & Vegetables Market in Hardoi late last night. The cause of the fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/vq8pPIhyzL — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026