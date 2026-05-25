Eight people dead as Scorpio plunges into deep gorge in Maharashtra

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Mumbai: At least 8 people died as a Scorpio plunged into deep gorge near Ambenali Ghat in Maharashtra’s Raigad.

The incident took place at Ambenali Ghat, located between Mahabaleshwar and Poladpur.

The deceased has been identified as Ansh Chavan (19), Ritesh Lokhande (22), Suhas Jitendra Lokhande (20), Utkarsh Anand Shingte (21), Nikhil Shingte(25),Mahesh Pawar (25), Aditya Ashok Salunkhe (21),Rajesh Katkar (35).

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As per police, all the deceased hailed from Satara district. They were on their way from Dapoli to Satara when the vehicle lost control over its wheels and fell into the gorge.

According to preliminary reports, two bodies have so far been recovered from the gorge, which is estimated to be between 500 and 700 feet deep and the the search for the remaining bodies is underway.

On being informed, the local administration, trekkers and rescue teams have reached the spot, but the deep gorge and difficult terrain are posing many difficulties in the rescue operation.