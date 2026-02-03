Eight opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of budget session

New Delhi: Eight opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and “throwing papers on the chair” following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on mentioning a specific reference about the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

The House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, resumed proceedings at 3 pm and Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said that he would not refer to any magazine article about former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s memoirs but make comments about Chinese action during the Kaislash Range standoff with China and the government’s response.

The government has said that Rahul Gandhi cannot quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it.

The Chair asked Rahul Gandhi to resume his speech on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address and follow the ruling already given.

As Rahul Gandhi insisted on making his intended remarks, the Chair called other members to speak ion he motion of thanks to the President’s Address. Congress and opposition members resorted to sloganeering, which intensified after a TDP member started making his speech.

Amid uproar, some members were seen throwing papers. The House was adjourned till 3 pm.

When the House resumed its proceedings, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named eight opposition members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the motion for suspension of the eight members for the remainder of the budget session for “violating rules and throwing papers on the chair”

The motion was adopted by the House amid protests from the opposition members.

The opposition MPs who have been suspended for the remainder of the session are Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Dean Kuriakose and CPI-M member S Venkatesan.

The Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments yesterday also on the stalemate over Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to make references to the magazine article.

(Source: ANI)