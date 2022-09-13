Eight killed in major fire accident in Secunderabad hotel in Telangana

Telangana: At least six persons, including a woman, staying were killed in a major fire accident in a four-storeyed hotel in Secunderabad on late Monday night. According to reports, the fire started in an electrical vehicle bike showroom and spread upstairs in a four-storeyed hotel.

The smoke coming from the showroom overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors, said Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand, who along with senior police officers was camping at the accident site.

It is said that there were 25 guests in the lodge and the fire services personnel managed to rescue nine persons. Most of the people jumped from the window and the injured persons were rushed to Gandhi Hospital and other nearby private hospitals. The cause of the death of most victims is suffocation as thick plumes of smoke caught the guests in Hotel unawares. As the fire caught suddenly, the hotel inmates panicked and could not escape the rooms in time, said Commissioner CV Anand.

Most of the victims are said to be on business trip to the city. The police are trying to get details of the victims and their addresses.

The fire reportedly started in the cellar of the EV bike showroom and spread to the upper floors. The locals noticed the smoke coming out of the showroom and informed the police and fire service personnel.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahamood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinvas Yadav rushed to the spot. “Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happene”, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali.

(Source: ANI)