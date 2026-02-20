Eight arrested after stone pelting during Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti procession in Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah appeals for peace

Advertisement

Bagalkote: The local police on Friday arrested eight people and registered an FIR following an incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing during a grand procession held on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Karnataka’s Bagalkote.

Bagalkote Superintendent of Police Sidharth Goel said the incident occurred at around 10:06 pm on Thursday, shortly before the procession reached a mosque. Prayers at the mosque had concluded by around 9:30 pm, though a few people were still inside at the time.

“In Bagalkote city, an FIR has been registered, and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing during the grand procession held yesterday on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The incident occurred before the procession reached a mosque. It took place at around 10:06 PM. We were present there. The prayers at the mosque had concluded at around 9:30 PM, and a few people were still inside,” the police official said.

He explained that one person picked up two small stones placed under a shoe rack and threw them, which hit members of the public as well as police personnel. No serious injuries were reported. He informed that the prime accused, identified as Tanveer Hawaldar (28) of Sector No. 10, Navanagar, has been arrested, along with seven others, for obstructing police duty. Despite the disturbance, the procession continued peacefully. To maintain law and order, prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163.

“One individual picked up two small stones that had been placed under a shoe rack for support and threw them. The stones hit members of the public as well as our police personnel. No serious injuries were reported. Tanveer Hawaldar (28), a resident of Sector No. 10, Navanagar, has been arrested as the prime accused. Seven others who obstructed police duty have also been arrested. Following the incident, the procession continued peacefully. To maintain law and order, prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163,” the police official added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the incident as unfortunate and appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony. He said the police had acted swiftly and assured that a thorough investigation is underway to identify all those responsible. He urged people not to fall prey to rumours or provocation and called for unity and communal harmony in the state.

“The incident of stone pelting reported in Bagalkote is unfortunate. I appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Karnataka’s strength lies in its unity and brotherhood. The police have taken swift action and have already made arrests. They are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident and all those responsible. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, irrespective of who they are. I urge everyone not to fall prey to rumours or provocation. Let us stand together to preserve peace and communal harmony in our state,” Siddaramaiah wrote on ‘X’.

(Source: ANI)

