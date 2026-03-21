Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Devotees gather at Delhi’s Jama Masjid to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers; festivities begin

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New Delhi: Several devotees converged at the Jama Masjid in the national capital on Saturday morning to perform the special prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr. The atmosphere remained vibrant as families exchanged greetings, signalling the start of day-long festivities across the city.

Following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, the mosque premises and surrounding streets of Old Delhi were filled with worshippers, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan.

A massive crowd of devotees and shoppers on Friday gathered at the Jama Masjid and its surrounding markets to make final purchases for Eid al-Fitr.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, the Delhi Police strengthened the security measures in and around Jama Masjid in view of Eid al-Fitr. People also offered ‘Alvida Namaz’ in Delhi’s Jama Masjid, ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

The market around Jama Masjid is in full fervour as people shop for clothes and food items.

Security was also heightened near the Uttam Nagar East metro station. The development comes after the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to make adequate arrangements in the area in apprehension of violence during Eid.

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a response. The court also directed to keep the Police arrangement till the festival of Ram Navami. The matter is listed for further hearing on April 6.

The Muslim community around the country is gearing up for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr tomorrow.

People in large numbers offered namaz on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan in the Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar in Jaipur.

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On the other hand, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to a press release.

In her message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to Muslim sisters and brothers living in India and abroad. Celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this festival gives the message of self-control, charity and compassion for the underprivileged. It also conveys the message of love, brotherhood, peace, and mutual harmony.”

Meanwhile, Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

The holy Quran is regarded as “a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation.”For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call ‘Sheheri’, and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water.

They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

(Source: ANI)