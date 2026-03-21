Eid al-Fitr: Large number of devotees gathered at Eidgah in Bhopal to offer namaz

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Bhopal: Devotees in large number can be seen in Eidgah to offer special prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh today.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan after they fellow devotees could sight the Shawwal crescent.

In the ninth month of muslim calendar comes the festival of Ramzan in which it is said that Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

The holy Quran is seen as a guide which tells the men and women of what is right and what is wrong and a means of salvation. During this whole month, Muslims follow a proper schedule for everything, they wake up early in the morning (during the time of Sheheri) and have their meal by 4:45. They fast everday for a month without food and without drinking water

They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha. The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

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When Ramazan comes to an end, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family and friends by exchanging gifts and making festive meals on the occasion. Poor people are also given gifts this day. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A large number of people gathered at Eidgah in Bhopal to offer namaz on Eid ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/LR6T0FdfYd — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2026