Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confers PM Modi with ‘Order of the Nile’ award in Cairo

Cairo (Egypt): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25 was conferred with Egypt’s highest state honour ‘Order of the Nile’ award. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi conferred PM with ‘Order of the Nile’ award.

Notably, this is was the 13th highest state honour that PM Modi has received from various countries around the world. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt on June 24 for a two-day state visit. PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

