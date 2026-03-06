Education to Drive India’s Export Earnings: Piyush Goyal Targets 1.3 Million Foreign Students

Advertisement

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has identified education as a “high-potential” service sector that could become a primary engine for India’s export earnings. Addressing the Vice Chancellor’s Conclave on March 6, 2026, the Minister outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform India into a global education hub as part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Key Highlights of the Strategy

Reversing the Student Ratio: Goyal pointed out a stark imbalance where 28 Indian students currently go abroad for every one international student coming to India. He expressed confidence in reversing this trend, aiming to attract 1.3 million foreign students to Indian institutions in the coming years.

Targeting Developed Nations: The Minister suggested innovative “split-program” models to attract students from the West. For example, a student could spend one year in India and two years at their home university, providing them with essential exposure to India’s rapidly growing economy.

Modernizing the Curriculum: Calling for an end to “outdated curricula,” Goyal urged institutions to integrate future-ready subjects like: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Quantum Computing Machine Learning International Trade & Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)

Institutional Flexibility: Under the National Education Policy (NEP), the government is now facilitating international campuses to set up in India and enabling dual-degree collaborations with top global universities.

Minister Goyal noted that India no longer negotiates trade or education from a “colonial mindset” or a weak position. He highlighted that nearly two-thirds of global trade is now covered under India’s FTAs, many of which are with developed economies.

“Vice Chancellors are the architects of India’s future. By upgrading facilities and aligning with global trends, we will ensure Indian students choose to study in India, while the world looks to us for high-quality learning.” — Piyush Goyal