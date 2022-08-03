ED seals Young Indian office in National Herald building

New Delhi: In the latest development in connection with the National Herald matter the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed the office of Young Indian Private Limited, situated on the fourth floor of the National Herald building here. ED sources said that senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge was called by them as he was the principal official in YI, but their request fell on deaf ears.

The ED sources said that they had asked Kharge to provide an official of YI so that they could go on with the search proceedings.

But after hearing this Kharge left the National Herald office and didn’t provide them with any official.

“We wanted to make the seizure memo in front of that official of YI. As we weren’t provided anyone we had to seal it to keep the proofs intact,” the source said.

The ED has said that if Kharge will provide them with an official of YI who will assist them in the search, they will open the sealed office.

Earlier in the day, the ED sealed the office of YI situated in the building of Herald House at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

The ED passed an order on the building of the Herald House.

“This is hereby declared that this premises not be opened without prior permission from the Directorate of Enforcement,” read the order.

The sources had said that they did this so that the evidence was not tampered with.

“We had called Herald officials to assist us but senior persons were not cooperating and were not coming forward to assist in the search. We were left with no other option but to seal the office,” the official said.

On Tuesday, the ED conducted a search operation at the Herald office. It was a day-long search which began in the morning and went on till late at night.

Recently the ED questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for several days.

The ED has not released any official statement in this regard.