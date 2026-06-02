ED raids Vedanta Group over alleged forex violations

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New-Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a raid at the offices of Vedanta in Mumbai and Delhi into alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The searches were carried out on Monday at multiple locations, including Delhi and Rajasthan, as the federal agency initiated a foreign exchange violation probe against the global mining conglomerate promoted by billionaire Anil Agarwal.

Confirming the ED action, a Vedanta spokesperson said the company was cooperating with investigators.

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“The company is extending full cooperation to the authorities and are providing all information sought.

“The company remains committed to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

“As the matter is currently under regulatory process, we are unable to comment further at this stage,” the spokesperson said.