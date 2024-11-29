ED Raids Raj Kundra’s Mumbai residence in porn content case!

By Himanshu
ED Raids Raj Kundra’s Mumbai residence

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday reportedly conducted search operation at Raj Kundra’s residence in Mumbai. This raid was in connection with the alleged porn content case.

It is to be noted that Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband is producer Raj Kundra.

Reportedly, ED’s raid is part of an investigation into money laundering linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications.

ED officials were at Shetty’s residence in Santa Cruz since 6 AM. Raj Kundra was previously arrested in connection with the pornography case.

Also read: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 97 cr of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty
